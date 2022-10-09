Montgomery County Historical Society preserves ‘fascinating’ past of city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Historical Society and Family Research Center is a treasure trove filled with objects that seemingly transport you back to the past.

By far the biggest piece of history on display is the building itself. The group is located in the oldest brick dwelling in Montgomery. It was built in 1837 and now sits at 512 South Court Street.

The building also has a controversial past; its bricks were made by enslaved people.

“They were craftsmen. They were artisans,” said Pat Clark, executive director of the Montgomery County Historical Society. “This building is an illustration of one of the first composites, if you will, of their art.”

The structure has had many faces over the years. From a vintage home, an old schoolhouse, to even a Sherwin-Williams paint shop, many people have walked through the place.

Those who look below their feet could also be steeping on history. The building features an old, checkered floor.

“It is composed of the tiles from the first capitol that burned down, because John Figh was the builder on the second capitol, and he was able to rescue those tiles,” Clark shared.

The building also has a family research center filled with resources for visitors to discover more about their lineage.

“It’s where those priceless records and those non-digitized things are kept, that belong to the families of Montgomery and the county,” Clark said. “It goes way back.”

Community members can search through these city directories, census data and more.

“It’s fascinating stuff when you put that together with ancestry and DNA and all that,” she said. “It gets to be fun.”

The Montgomery County Historical Society and Family Research Center is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can call 334-264-1837 to arrange a time to visit.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.