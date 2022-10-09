Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20

QB Jalen Milroe got the start for Bama after Bryce Young injury last weekend
No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20
No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20(Alabama Athletics/Alabama Football on Twitter @alabamaFTBL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama defeated Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, 24-20.

Texas A&M kept the game close until the end, driving the ball with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. With only 3 seconds left on the clock and on the 2-yard-line, time expired as A&M QB Haynes King threw an incomplete pass near the corner of the end zone.

The primary story pre-game out of Tuscaloosa: QB Jalen Milroe got the start instead of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

This after Young suffered a shoulder injury last weekend in the second quarter of the Arkansas game.

The win takes the Tide to 6-0 on the season. Up next: Alabama will head to Knoxville next Saturday to play Tennessee. The Volunteers are currently ranked 8th in the nation and are undefeated with a 5-0 record

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vipul Patel has been arrested in connection to a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8

Latest News

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety...
No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry
Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama...
Sanders leads Jackson State past Alabama State 26-12
Fans setting up tailgates ahead of Saturday's homecoming game.
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction