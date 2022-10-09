Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far.

According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.

City documents indicate the new site, located at 7315 EastChase Parkway, will include two drive-thru lanes, outdoor seating and close to 50 parking spaces.

Construction is well underway on the 4,400-square-foot standalone building and officials say the restaurant will open early next year.

Panera Bread is relocating to 7315 Eastchase Parkway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery previously had two other Panera Bread locations - one each in the Twin Oaks Village and Westminster shopping centers.

