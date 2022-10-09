Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location

Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far.

According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.

City documents indicate the new site, located at 7315 EastChase Parkway, will include two drive-thru lanes, outdoor seating and close to 50 parking spaces.

Construction is well underway on the 4,400-square-foot standalone building and officials say the restaurant will open early next year.

Panera Bread is relocating to 7315 Eastchase Parkway.
Panera Bread is relocating to 7315 Eastchase Parkway.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery previously had two other Panera Bread locations - one each in the Twin Oaks Village and Westminster shopping centers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA 12 News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Vipul Patel has been arrested in connection to a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an...
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
Jackson State vs. Alabama State
Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

Latest News

Millbrook's New City Worship Center organizes tri-county food drive
Millbrook's New City Worship Center organizes tri-county food drive
Millbrook hosts 12th annual 'Cops 'n Kids' community day
Millbrook hosts 12th annual 'Cops 'n Kids' community day
Lake Martin business preps for more traffic after lower water levels
Lake Martin business preps for more traffic after lower water levels
Troy University welcomes prospective students to Trojan Day
Troy University welcomes prospective students to Trojan Day