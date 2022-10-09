Advertise
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a woman after they say she refused to let two boys, ages 9 and 10, who had stayed overnight with her leave her apartment Sunday, October 9.

Officers were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa at 800 31st St., just before noon. Two people who lived in the complex told officers they allowed their children to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment.

Dasha Bishop is in the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail.
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, refused to come to the door for the parents and for the officers who first responded. The parents and officers felt the children were in immediate danger. Two mental health officers, a Youth Aid investigator and the Special Response Team were called as backup.

Dasha Bishop is in the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service paramedics were on standby. SRT members breached the front door and brought the children out safely at 3:05 p.m.

Bishop, who had remained barricaded in a back bedroom with the children, was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and charged with felony interference with custody. Her bond was set at $15,000, the maximum possible for this charge.

