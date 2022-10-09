Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

Jackson State vs. Alabama State
Jackson State vs. Alabama State(Source: ESPNU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win.

Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.

Sanders, known for self-promotion during his playing days in the NFL and Major League Baseball, made comments last week about the Hornets picking Jackson State for their homecoming opponent — a role that is infrequently filled by proverbial giants.

“It was brilliant to invite us there because you’re going to make some money,” Sanders said. “But what comes with money?

“All money ain’t good money.”

Robinson, who played at Alabama State before an 11-year career in the NFL, didn’t appear to appreciate Sanders’ comments prior to the game and and was miffed Sanders didn’t greet him before the game.

“I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week,” Robinson said. “We didn’t talk in the pregame, I was out there the whole time on the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole end zone, he came the long way around to his side of the field in the pre-game, I thought that wasn’t classy at all.

“You’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want to bro hug me,” he added. “Shake my hand and get the hell on.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Vipul Patel has been arrested in connection to a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape.
Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge

Latest News

No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20
No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety...
No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry
Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama...
Sanders leads Jackson State past Alabama State 26-12
Fans setting up tailgates ahead of Saturday's homecoming game.
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game