Alabama Broadcasters Association set to hold virtual job fair Oct. 17-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you think the only job at a broadcast station is in front of a camera, you’re missing some great opportunities! The broadcasting industry in Alabama is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering and more.

Learn about these career opportunities by visiting the Alabama Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair starting Oct. 17 and running through Oct. 21 at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.

This job fair will provide information about jobs available in the broadcast industry as well as specific positions here at WSFA 12 News. You’ll have the opportunity to apply for great jobs online and begin your career in Alabama’s exciting broadcast industry.

ON AIR

Announcers are a television station’s “voice” and are often the people with whom the public identifies. This person works closely with producers and other employees to craft the station’s overall public presentation.

SALES

The people responsible for producing all advertising revenues for a station, the sales department must understand the business climate in the community and must have a strong knowledge of the interests of the station audience. Some stations have multiple levels of sales personnel or Account Executives who specialize in National, Regional and Local sales.

NEWSROOM

From News Directors to reporters, to writers, the key “front-line” people in the news department must be excellent writers, capable of working quickly and accurately to sum up the key elements of a news story and make it understandable and relevant to the audience. In today’s new media, reporters must be able to write to all digital media, including social networks.

CREATIVE

The promotions department promotes the station’s image, programs and activities. They conceive and execute a variety of written and taped station promotional spots, secure station advertising in other media, and in conjunction with the sales department, develop ways to keep broadcast consumers and advertisers current, and to attract new ones.

MANAGEMENT/ADMINISTRATION

It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to operate a broadcast station. Operations managers are key players at any station. They ensure a business runs efficiently and in compliance with all pertinent rules and regulations. The General Manager is the person responsible for the overall operation of a station’s business model, including long-range planning, budgets and personnel.

ENGINEERING

The staff of the Engineering department keeps the station on the air and the station’s physical property in good shape. The engineering department maintains the engineering and technical integrity of the station or station cluster and is familiar with transmitters, combiners and antenna systems. Engineers also manage large-scale projects such as studio builds or transmitter installations, and even have expertise in computer and telephone systems as well.

