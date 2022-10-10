Advertise
Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald's Magic City Classic

Big Boi to hold concert following Magic City Classic
(CAMERON KIRKLAND | Bruno Event Team/Big Boi/Cameron Kirkland)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi.

Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022.

Postgame concert admission is included with both reserved and general admission game tickets. Tickets start at $25 and can purchased at magiccityclassic.com.

Big Boi, an Atlanta native, made history as one-half of OutKast. The legendary duo sold 25 million albums and garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards. Big Boi made his introduction as a solo artist in 2010.

McDonald’s Magic City Classic features Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University battling it out for a potential spot in the SWAC Championship. Fans can also enjoy the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade. The parade will air live on WBRC FOX6 on Saturday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Big Boi joins other rap and hip-hop icons such as Ludacris, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane as the Magic City Classic postgame concert performer.

