Elmore County High School students, staff rallying around teacher battling cancer

ECLECTIC, Ala, (WSFA) – Everyone in the Elmore County High School stadium, hundreds of teachers, and staff members, cheered when Lakeisha Ray jogged across the football field. She was undoubtedly the star at this year’s homecoming pep rally. And even with stage four cancer, it was apparent why they call her the “energizer bunny.”

“Yea, that’s what we call her,” Elmore County High School Principal Wes Rogers said, “We call her our little energizer bunny, always smiling and always busy.”

Lakeisha Ray has been teaching for 16 years now and continues to inspire others. Unfortunately, this year, she’s battling cancer.

In April 2022, Lakeisha Ray was diagnosed with Poorly Differentiated Gastric Adenocarcinoma, an aggressive and fast-growing cancer. Since then, she’s been out recovering and going to chemotherapy treatments, and even as she deals with all of this and more, she makes time for her students and coworker. She has been working virtually and visiting Elmore County High School whenever possible.

So, when WSFA 12 News heard that she would be at the homecoming pep rally, we stopped by to give her the Class Act Award. Her principal was also there to recognize her as Teacher of the Year.

“We have so many great faculty members here, and anytime we can give a shoutout to them, it means so much to our school and our community,” Rogers said.

The community has raised funds to help with medical treatments, support her family at bake sales, and more.

“I miss school. It’s nice to be here for homecoming,” Ray said. “When I see all that, they’ve done for me, it’s awesome, and it makes it a lot easier to get well.”

At just 40 years old, she wants to share her story with others and remind people to pay close attention to their bodies.

“Last year in the fall, I had a stomach ache and some stomach virus issues. I went to the doctor because I thought I had an ulcer. It wasn’t an ulcer. They checked and checked again and found that I had stomach cancer. If had known, I would’ve gone to the doctor a lot sooner,” Ray said.

Ray’s two children, who attend Elmore County High School, and her husband were by her side at the pep rally, cheering her on. When asked how people can continue to support her and her family, she said prayer.

“Prayer always helps.”

