Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries

Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
By Jasmyn Cornell and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning.

The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.

Emergency officials received the initial calls shortly before 1 a.m. on October 10.

Crews on the scene said that the business was doing a test on a high-pressure cylinder and it failed, causing a rapid-release explosion. No injuries were reported in the explosion.

Stanwood Blvd was closed while emergency officials were on the scene. The road was reopened during the 5 a.m. hour.

Firefighters on the scene confirm there is no hazardous material concern in the area of the explosion.

