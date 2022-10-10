Advertise
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, TELEGRAM, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE UKRAINE, THE INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSIA, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, MAXAR
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

