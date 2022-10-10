Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Joy to Life’s ‘Walk of Life’ taking place Saturday in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Joy to Life Foundation is set to host its annual Walk of Life event on Saturday.

The signature event will bring thousands to the streets of downtown Montgomery. Each participant is walking or running to support the fight against breast cancer.

The race will begin with a moment of silence, honoring those who have died. Once you’ve crossed, a big celebration will greet you with food trucks, music, vendors, games and other activities.

If you can’t walk or run, tickets can be purchased for the after-party only.

Volunteers will be stationed throughout the course to encourage those participating to cross the finish line.

The money raised during the event will go to support mammograms and breast screening services across the state.

Food truck purchases are not part of registration, so attendees are encouraged to bring another form of payment for those services.

To volunteer, register, join a team and more, click this link.

Founded by breast cancer survivor Joy Blondheim and her husband Dickie, the Joy to Life Foundation works to help support women and men throughout Alabama in their fight against breast cancer.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange...
Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an...
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey helped kick off food drives for Alabama and Auburn on Sept. 30, 2022.
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives
Pumpkin patch is Auburn is wild in more ways than one. The Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch has...
Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkins and exotic animals
Red Cross volunteer Martha Narvaez entertains Serenity, age two, at the Red Cross Evacuation...
Red Cross volunteers from Alabama head to Florida
The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions gears up to send disaster relief volunteers to...
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida