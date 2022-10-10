Joy to Life’s ‘Walk of Life’ taking place Saturday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Joy to Life Foundation is set to host its annual Walk of Life event on Saturday.

The signature event will bring thousands to the streets of downtown Montgomery. Each participant is walking or running to support the fight against breast cancer.

The race will begin with a moment of silence, honoring those who have died. Once you’ve crossed, a big celebration will greet you with food trucks, music, vendors, games and other activities.

If you can’t walk or run, tickets can be purchased for the after-party only.

Volunteers will be stationed throughout the course to encourage those participating to cross the finish line.

The money raised during the event will go to support mammograms and breast screening services across the state.

Food truck purchases are not part of registration, so attendees are encouraged to bring another form of payment for those services.

To volunteer, register, join a team and more, click this link.

Founded by breast cancer survivor Joy Blondheim and her husband Dickie, the Joy to Life Foundation works to help support women and men throughout Alabama in their fight against breast cancer.

