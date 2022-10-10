Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland.

The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood.

While there’s no threat to the surrounding area, The ACFD did caution that there may be significant smoke in the area, as shown in video from nearby.

Firefighters will allow the fire to burn itself out instead of attempting to battle it.

The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map shows several fires are currently burning across the state. While most of those fires are considered “contained,” it’s a good reminder to pay close attention while doing any outdoor burning.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.