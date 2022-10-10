Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Meta identifies hundreds of Android and iOS apps targeted at theft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Facebook parent company Meta has released an update after finding more than 400 malicious phone apps designed to compromise people’s Facebook accounts.

According to Meta these apps are available in the official Apple and Google app stores and are disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them.

Meta cited that photo editors represented almost half of the malicious apps they found. For example apps that allow you to “turn yourself into a cartoon.”

Meta says you should always be cautions when downloading a new app that asks for social media credentials.

For a full list of apps that have been identified as shady and tips on how to protect yourself visit about.fb.com/news.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
Jackson State vs. Alabama State
Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an...
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

Latest News

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man,...
Missing man sought in Crenshaw County
Montgomery County Historical Society preserves ‘fascinating’ past of city
Montgomery County Historical Society preserves ‘fascinating’ past of city
Mental health struggles
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health
Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover