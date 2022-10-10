Advertise
Missing man sought in Crenshaw County

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man,...
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man, Jimmy Duke.((Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 74-year-old Jimmy Duke is missing. He was last seen between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing gray pants and a gray or black shirt.

Duke has dementia, the sheriff’s office added.

The sheriff’s office previously asked the public to use caution around Highway 189, Elba Highway, between County Club Road and Old Three Notch Road as deputies searched for an individual.

If any sees Duke or knows of his whereabouts, please call the Crenshaw County E911 at 334-335-4485 or the sheriff’s office at 334-335-4850.

