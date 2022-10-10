Advertise
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday

(Montgomery Police Department)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.

The panel will include Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert, Faith in Action community organizer Muaath AL-Khattab, Alabama State University professor Keith Ray, licensed clinical psychologist Scott Holmes and community advocate Ro Tyus Hollyfield. They will answer the community’s questions about policing.

Topics to be discussed will include policing in an economic crisis, policing in a culture of division, and the 21st century policing: six-tenet model.

You can ask questions for the panelists via Facebook or by emailing info@freewillmbc.org. You can view the live stream of the event via Facebook or on Free Will Missionary Baptist Church’s website

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

