Quiet start to the workweek, but rain could be returning soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ten days into October and we still haven’t seen any rain... thankfully that could be changing sooner rather than later! While we wait for some wet weather we will continue to enjoy the fall-like pattern we have been in recently, which includes cool mornings; temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s as you head out the door to start your Monday, but afternoon sunshine will warm us into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday, winds will start to shift out of the east. That, along with sunshine, will cause afternoon highs to climb back into the 80s for everyone under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Moisture values will also start to increase as well - that is all ahead of our next cold front!

Wednesday will feature afternoon highs again in the low and mid 80s. The muggy factor will be a bit more noticeable as moisture builds back into the region. As of right now, our next system times out later in the day Wednesday, and likely could carry into the evening/overnight hours. Once that cold front starts to slide into the area it will bring some much needed rain back into the forecast.

Lows Wednesday night will hover in the 60s with showers possible along with mostly cloudy sky. A few of the showers we do see could linger into the first half of our Thursday, but the entire day will not feature rain.

Once the front passes, the sky will quickly clear and temperatures will once again be on the cooler end of the spectrum! Behind the front on Friday and into weekend we will see a lot of sunshine and highs back down into the 70s and lower 80s; lows will also dip back into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear conditions.

