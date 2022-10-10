Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good shape” though he had minor injuries from walking in wooded areas.

The sheriff’s office had been asking the public for help finding Jimmy Duke, who had last been seen between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 a.m. Monday. The search for Duke was necessary due to medical issues the sheriff’s office confirmed he has.

The search focused on the area around Highway 189, Elba Highway, between County Club Road and Old Three Notch Road.

The sheriff’s office said it wanted to thank the Alabama Game & Fish Division, the Bullock Fire Department, Brantley police and fire departments and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit for helping with the search.

