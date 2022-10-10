Thousands gather to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the end of an era for cruise passengers in Mobile as thousands filled the cruise terminal to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy.

“I love this ship it’s having a proper farewell so it’s amazing,” said Geoffrey Lara.

“I will be happy to sail on the ship for the last cruise,” said Carnival Ecstasy Captain Michele Coppola. ”I’ll be honored.”

The ship has been part of a long-time partnership between Carnival and Mobile which has introduced thousands of visitors to the city.

“Sailing out of Mobile was so much fun because you got to leave out you got to see Dog River you got to see a lot of the parks that you wouldn’t normally see,” said Malcolm Banks.

Some of those visitors came back to the cruise terminal to bid a final farewell to the ship.

“It’s mixed emotions because it was our very first cruise and now it’s the very last one and we squeaked it in so our heart is like really full,” said Marion Barnett Jr.

“We have people who have flown in from the United Kingdom, we have some people from Holland all have come to pay their homage and say goodbye to Carnival Ecstasy,” said Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald.

Not only is it the last cruise for the Carnival Ecstasy. It’s also the last cruise out of Mobile until the Carnival Spirit sets sail next October.

“They’ve entrusted us with one of their newer larger ships,” said Joe Snowden, Executive Director of Administrative Services. “We will no longer be in competition with the fantasy class ships in New Orleans and Tampa.”

Just because the ship will be gone doesn’t mean the cruise terminal will be empty.

“We’re going to see Mardi Gras events held here, we’re going to see Christmas events here, weddings so in the past that’s what we’ve done and we’re going to repeat that,” added Snowden.

After the ship returns from its final cruise, it will stop in Miami to be refueled before heading to Turkey where it will be beached and eventually sold.

---

