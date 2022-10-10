Advertise
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health

Mental health struggles
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is World Mental Health Day, a chance to talk about mental health in general, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.

Mental health is a hot topic, and those who advocate for it say that’s good news- that it means the stigma surrounding mental health issues is slowly fading.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, an estimated one in eight people globally lived with a mental disorder. The services, skills and funding available were far below what was needed. Estimates put the rise in anxiety and depressive disorders at more than 25% during the first year of the pandemic. And since it forced a severe disruption in mental health services, it widened that gap for mental health treatment even more. Since the pandemic, experts say we’re facing a global mental health crisis.

This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day is “Make mental health for all a global priority,” encouraging an opportunity for people with mental health conditions, advocates, governments, employers, employees and other stakeholders to come together to recognize progress in this field and to be vocal about what we need to do to ensure Mental Health & Well-Being becomes a Global Priority for all.

