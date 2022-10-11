Advertise
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation

Montgomery police are trying to identify these two. Authorities say they used Adarius Felder's...
Montgomery police are trying to identify these two. Authorities say they used Adarius Felder's Electronic Benefit Transfer card shorty after his murder on Sept. 9, 2022.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month.

Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

Police say the two unidentified women used Felder’s Electronic Benefit Transfer card shortly after his death.

A photo of their vehicle was also released.

Montgomery police say the two people of interest in Adarius Felder's murder case were driving...
Montgomery police say the two people of interest in Adarius Felder's murder case were driving this vehicle.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Anyone who can help find them or has any other information on this case is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-62-2831. Calls may also go to CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. CrimeStoppers calls may be made anonymously.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

