2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month.

Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.

Police say the two unidentified women used Felder’s Electronic Benefit Transfer card shortly after his death.

A photo of their vehicle was also released.

Montgomery police say the two people of interest in Adarius Felder's murder case were driving this vehicle. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Anyone who can help find them or has any other information on this case is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-62-2831. Calls may also go to CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. CrimeStoppers calls may be made anonymously.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

