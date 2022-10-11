2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month.
Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
Police say the two unidentified women used Felder’s Electronic Benefit Transfer card shortly after his death.
A photo of their vehicle was also released.
Anyone who can help find them or has any other information on this case is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-62-2831. Calls may also go to CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. CrimeStoppers calls may be made anonymously.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.
