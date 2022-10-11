Advertise
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for...
File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers.

Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.

Washington said JK USA, an employment agency, supplied SL Alabama with a 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds to work in the automotive supply plant. The Labor Department says the teens operated plastic bonding machines in a prohibited occupation and location. He said two other 16-year-olds there were working without appropriate record-keeping on premises.

A department representative said the teens were working there up until July of this year, although their exact start dates weren’t available.

A complaint about this led to an investigation by ADOL, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. The investigation determined neither company had any required child labor certificates for any age group. ADOL said JK USA provided the underage workers to SL Alabama without the documentation required by state and federal investigators. The minors had not been cleared by E-Verify, the web-based system that allows enrolled employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States.

“This practice of providing and employing underage and undocumented workers is appalling,” Washington said in a news release. “Employee safety, especially the safety of children, is a top priority. These businesses violated the law and put these children at risk, and it will not be tolerated in Alabama. We will vigorously investigate any business or industry suspected to be participating in this illegal activity. We will continue to work with our federal partners, the U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security, and our state Attorney General’s office to assist in any further investigations or potential criminal prosecutions.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to both companies for comment, but neither provided any statement. SL Alabama referred questions to its public relations representative, Stephen Bradley & Associates, but that representative has yet to return a message seeking comment.

