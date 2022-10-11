Autauga County Fair happening now through Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Fair is underway!

The fair, which began Tuesday and will last until Saturday, takes place at the Mac Gray Park Fairgrounds. SonShine Amusements provides the Midway amusement rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy.

Keep in mind the Carnival Ride Ticket Booth is cash only, but there are two ATM machines available on site.

Along with the entertainment, the Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will make its return. Fairgoers will enjoy visiting with a wide variety of farm and exotic animals.

All children must be supervised by a responsible adult while on the fairgrounds, according to fair organizers. Leadership will deny entrance or remove anyone who does not follow rules and affects the safety of other fairgoers.

For more information on ticket prices and event details, visit the Autauga County Fair website.

