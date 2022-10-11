Advertise
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound are experiencing delays after a crash near...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound are experiencing delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road.(KTTC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

ALDOT cameras showed heavy backups in the area. Motorists were asked to use caution and expect delays.

