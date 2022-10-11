Fire Prevention Week reminds us ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The week of Oct. 9th, Fire Prevention Week, is dedicated to reducing the number of fires that destroy homes and can take lives.

Just last year, the Montgomery Fire Department says it investigated more than 200 fires. Seven of those resulted in someone being killed. The top five causes of those fires include electrical, food left unattended in the kitchen, combustibles too close to a fuel source, and discarded smoking materials.

This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!” It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan.

Get tips and a guide to making an escape plan for your home here.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, just a few seconds in a fire could mean the difference between residents of our community escaping safely from a fire or a tragedy.

