Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice.

“He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson.

On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a trip to Montgomery.

Exhausted, he went home take a nap but, within a few hours, he had been shot.

One theory is the assailants burglarized his home, believing he was not there.

Suspects Zycheria Markesha Russ and Solomon Cooper, face Capital Murder charges.

Another suspect who has not been publicly named is sought.

With that person on the run and Cooper serving time in Georgia, trials in Sincere Tyson’s case are likely far off.

“That’s alright by me as long as I get justice,” McClinden told News 4.

She finds strength through friends and family who encourage her and some of whom joined her Sunday to honor Tyson and celebrate another birthday of his niece, who is McClinden’s granddaughter.

