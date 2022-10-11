Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was walking out of a business on Sept. 20.

Barnett has since been extradited back to Montgomery to face a murder charge for the death of Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, also of Montgomery.

Matthews’ body was found in the Shorter area of Macon County on Sept. 14. Authorities say the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Saddlewood Lane. That’s near Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery.

The suspect is being held on a $1.5 million bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

