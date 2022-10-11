Montgomery Police Department hosts panel on policing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People in Montgomery filled the pews of Freewill Missionary Baptist Church Monday to hear from the panelists of the Montgomery Police Department’s discussion on policing.

One of the panelists was the police chief, Darryl Albert.

“This is so important to have that police-community relationship. A panel is just one of many, many ways that we engage the community, ” said Albert.

Panelists answered questions regarding the police’s transparency with the community, accountability and training, along with other topics.

“So this panel was a great makeup, a lot of different perspectives on what we can do to strengthen community and police relations,” Albert said.

“We got to humanize what we do, and we want the community to know that we’re here with them. It’s not a us verses them. It should never be a us versus them,” he said. “We are in this together with the community and we have to do this together. We count on the community.”

Audience members in person and online had the opportunity to ask the chief their questions about the department. Albert said from the panel, he sees there is still a concern from the community, but that the department is moving in the right direction.

“We getting it right. We’re responsive. We keep good records. We’re serving the community well. But with that it’s not time to rest. It’s time to get better, and we’ll continue to grow and get better,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.