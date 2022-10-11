Advertise
One dead, one officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash that...
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash that occurred Monday night
By Nick Kremer and Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia police officer is in the hospital after hitting and killing a pedestrian in a car crash Monday evening according to a press release from the Tuscumbia Police Chief.

It states that the department received a 911 call about the accident on October 10 at 8:16 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Colbert County Deputy Coroner and the officer was picked up by the Helen Keller EMTs. They brought the officer to a landing zone at New Bethel Elementary School where Air Evac flew him to Huntsville Hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

The WAFF team reached out with several questions including the sequence of events leading up to the accident and the names of the officer and victim. A representative said they cannot comment on ongoing investigations.

