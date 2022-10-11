Rain and thunderstorms finally return to the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This extensive dry stretch is about to come to an end for Alabama! Only once over the last month has rain been measured, so to say we need rainfall is certainly an understatement. The rain won’t come today, but the chance exists as early as tonight. Today was mostly sunny with a few clouds at times, but warm for sure with highs climbing into the 80s. We anticipated our evening to be dry, but overnight clouds are expected ahead of next chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will exist all day long tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean it pours every moment of the entire day.

Rain and storms will occur Wednesday, and additional rain chances exist Sunday-Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

What it does mean is there will be rain on radar somewhere in the area throughout the day. There will also be some dry breaks without question, but plan on wet weather on/off in nature for much of the day.

There will be heavier downpours and even a strong storm or two in the mix. The severe weather threat is not far above zero so we’re not too concerned there.

Any stronger storms would be capable of gusty winds to 50 mph, lightning and very heavy rain rates. Should a storm approach severe limits, it would most likely be for wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

Rain totals through Thursday morning will be between a half-inch and two inches. (WSFA 12 News)

The more widespread rain will end during the evening hours. There will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night into early Thursday morning, but the coverage will be much less than what’s expected during the daytime tomorrow.

A solid 1-2 inches of rain will fall across the board with this system. It won’t be drought-busting, but it will most definitely help us out quite a bit. A few instances of flooding can’t be totally ruled out given the hard and dry ground, but widespread flooding issues are not in the forecast.

A cold front will clear the moisture out of the area later Thursday morning. The result should be sunshine by Thursday afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. Sunshine dominates the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Finally: rain is in the forecast for much of Alabama on Wednesday! (WSFA 12 News)

Models currently diverge on what happens early next week. There is the dry solution with little to no rain, then there’s the wet solution showing rain Sunday-Monday. With the disagreement present, we’re hesitant to go higher than 20-30% with rain chances for now. This will likely change so stay tuned for updates!

What does look pretty agreed upon is a shot of very fall-like weather beyond Monday. Highs will likely stay near or below 70 degrees with overnight lows well down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

