Rain and thunderstorms for most everyone this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This extensive dry stretch is about to come to an end for Central Alabama! Only once over the last month has rain be measured, so to say we need rainfall is certainly an understatement.

Rain is likely Wednesday and a few leftover showers/storms are possible Thursday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain won’t come today, but chances exist as early as tonight. Today will be mostly sunny and warm in the mid-80s. Then comes a chance of showers after 3 a.m. That chance of rain and some thunderstorms will exist all day long tomorrow.

That doesn’t mean it rains from start to finish, but it does mean there will be rain on radar somewhere all day. There will be breaks without question, but plan on wet weather. There will be some heavier downpours and even a strong storm or two in the mix. The severe weather threat is just above zero tomorrow and tomorrow night so we’re not really concerned there.

Rain totals through Thursday morning will be between a half-inch and two inches. (WSFA 12 News)

The more widespread rain will end before midnight. There will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night into early Thursday morning, but the coverage will be much less than what’s expected tomorrow during the daytime hours.

A solid half-inch to as much as two inches of rain will fall all across the board with this system. It won’t be drought-busting, but it will certainly help us out.

A cold front will clear the moisture out of the area Thursday morning. The result should be sunshine by Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Sunshine dominates the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be near or just above 80 degrees most days. (WSFA 12 News)

Models currently diverge on what happens early next week. There is the dry solution with little to no rain, then there’s the wet solution showing rain Monday and Monday night. With the disagreement present, we’re hesitant to go higher than 20% with rain chances for now. This will likely change between now and then so stay tuned for updates!

What does look pretty agreed upon is a shot of very fall-like weather beyond Monday. Highs will likely stay near 70 degrees with overnight lows well down into the 40s.

