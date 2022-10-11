Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming

Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in Troy are preparing for the safety of thousands of fans who are set to visit for Saturday’s homecoming this weekend.

Lt. Bryan Weed with the Troy Police Department says safety is always a top priority, but adds the department has requested extra help due to off-campus issues over the years during homecoming.

“Large numbers of partiers, I guess you would say, that are not necessarily coming to Troy for the event from the university,” Weed explained, “but for some outside events and have caused some few issues.”

Both city and Troy campus police have been crafting their safety plans for more than a month and will receive extra help from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and its aviation unit.

Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry said he’s very appreciative of thr relationships the university has with surrounding agencies, especially when it comes to this weekend.

“We’re bringing in a lot of extra resources because we want our guests to come and have a great time and come to campus, but we want to be safe as well,” said Beaudry.

Both TPD and campus police are urging guests to plan ahead and to expect heavy traffic.

University Avenue from the baseball field east of Magnolia Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until Sunday morning. Chief Beaudry suggests drivers use Elm Street to come and go this weekend.

Weed also noted that all juveniles attending homecoming need to be accompanied by a parent of guardian.

