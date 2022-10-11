Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.(Source: Courtesy Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade.

Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

He was in critical condition, and his parents and doctors feared he might not live. Now Cooper is joining his twin brother back at school.

He’s wheelchair-bound and can only return in a limited capacity.

Cooper’s parents said he’s sad he can’t participate in playground activities during recess, but overall he’s excited to join his classmates again.

The attack that injured Cooper also killed seven people. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.
Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.(Source: Courtesy of Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange...
Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery...
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash
Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, and now allies are crafting a...
US, allies crafting response to Russia's assault against Ukraine
FILE - In this image taken from video footage run by TVB, the megayacht Nord, left, worth over...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
Ian Ellis James, an Emmy award-winning Sesame Street writer known by his stage name William...
Demand soars for kids’ books addressing violence, trauma