Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has been acquitted on an assault charge related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with a history of mental illness after the two struggled over his stun gun.

A jury on Tuesday found Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz innocent of aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in suburban Houston.

Prosecutors had argued Delacruz, who is Hispanic, was not justified in using deadly force against Turner, who was Black, questioning whether he had been in danger. But the officer’s attorney told jurors Delacruz feared for his life and he only shot Turner in self-defense after she used his stun gun against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
File photo of Alexander City Fire Department unit.
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

Latest News

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task...
Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for...
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star