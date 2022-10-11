Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler accidentally was left behind in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather in central Florida.

She wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later on Monday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
File photo of Alexander City Fire Department unit.
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

Latest News

Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide exposure in Pa.
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
Renaissance Towers, a high-rise condominium building, has been deemed unsafe by Horry County...
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed