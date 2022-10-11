Advertise
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

Troy police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection to shoplifting at a business on...
Troy police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection to shoplifting at a business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business.

According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise.

Investigators have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.

