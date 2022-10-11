U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County.

The road is currently blocked for an undetermined amount of time. According to ALEA, the crash’s tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, causing the closure.

Motorists traveling in this direction are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

