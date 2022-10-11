Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash

Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County.

The road is currently blocked for an undetermined amount of time. According to ALEA, the crash’s tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, causing the closure.

Motorists traveling in this direction are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange...
Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

Latest News

This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!”
Fire Prevention Week reminds us ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape’
The Montgomery Police Department hosted a panel at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church on Oct....
Montgomery Police Department hosts panel on policing
File photo of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Lawmakers react to Sen. Tuberville’s ‘pro-crime’ accusation at Nevada rally
Lawmakers react to Sen. Tuberville’s ‘pro-crime’ accusation at Nevada rally
Lawmakers react to Sen. Tuberville’s ‘pro-crime’ accusation at Nevada rally