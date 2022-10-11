Advertise
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. 231 at Highway 82 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County.

ALEA officials said the crash’s tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, causing the closure.

No additional details were released.

