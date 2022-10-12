Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in

Montgomery police are trying to identify these two. Authorities say they used Adarius Felder's...
Montgomery police are trying to identify these two. Authorities say they used Adarius Felder's Electronic Benefit Transfer card shorty after his murder on Sept. 9, 2022.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two women identified as persons of interest in a September homicide case have turned themselves in.

Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the two women and their vehicle on Tuesday. Authorities later reported the women turned themselves into the police after seeing the pictures online.

READ MORE: Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
Montgomery police say the two people of interest in Adarius Felder's murder case were driving...
Montgomery police say the two people of interest in Adarius Felder's murder case were driving this vehicle.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Police say the two women, who are not being identified, used Felder’s electronic benefits transfer card shortly after his death. They have not said if the two have been charged in connection to the case.

Police continue to search and ask the public for any information concerning Felder’s death. If you have any information regarding the murder of Adarius Felder, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media.
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
File image of the SL Alabama plant in Alexander City. It produces headlights and mirrors for...
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

Latest News

Alabama has the largest number of HBCUs in the nation, with a total of 14 institutions.
Gov. Ivey declares October as HBCU Month in Alabama
The Department of Justice found that the state of Alabama illegally discriminates against...
DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act
FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct....
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming
The idea is to create a world without bullying.
Montgomery DA, others working to prevent bullying in schools