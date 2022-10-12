ADPH issues guidance on new COVID-19 boosters for kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking parents to consider the newest bivalent COVID-19 booster with children still being hospitalized for coronavirus in the state.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the newest booster for children as young as age five.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says COVID-19 can also lead to an uncomfortable illness that may leave a child sick at home and out of school.

“COVID virus still causes severe symptoms in very few or very select people, especially those who are at high risk,” said Stubblefield.

ADPH also recommends parents vaccinate their child if they are at high risk or have a weakened immune system.

Stubblefield said children must receive their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine and have been vaccinated for at least two months to receive the booster. He said the booster targets the Omicron variant and the original strain. The booster can also protect children from potential surges this upcoming winter.

As for those who are considering a flu vaccine, Stubblefield said people can be boosted for COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.