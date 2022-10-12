Advertise
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

(WBRC)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years.

This week, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said, “It’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year.”

In Alabama, doctors are preparing for a potentially severe season.

“My biggest concern about influenza this year is that with it starting early,” said Dr. Nola Ernest, a pediatrician in Enterprise.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s flu surveillance map shows significant flu activity in east-central Alabama. That includes Montgomery, Elmore, Autauga, Lowndes, Bullock, Macon and Lee counties.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in children with respiratory illnesses of all types, but that includes influenza,” said Ernest.

Ernest said the best line of defense is the flu vaccine. But with the flu starting early this year, many people have not gotten the shot yet.

“In the last two years, no one has really been exposed to influenza, and so this is a much greater population than normal that has no antibodies to protect them against this virus,” Ernest said.

The flu vaccine does not 100% prevent the flu, but it can lessen the symptoms. There are also medications that can reduce the effects.

“But they must be started within that first 24 to 48 hours,” said Ernest.

Ernest also said when it comes to protecting your family against the flu, the same steps you took with COVID-19 will help fight off the flu, like wearing a mask and washing your hands.

Many cold viruses look similar to influenza. Ernest said the flu tends to be severe from the onset. If your child was fine one moment then suddenly has a high fever within hours or a day, that is much more likely to be the flu.

Click here to learn more about flu prevention and for other helpful resources.

