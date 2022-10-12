Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials.

The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Autauga County Fair is also expected to reopen Thursday and will have its canned food drive then. Fairgoers may bring three cans of food for fair entry. Tickets for rides will be sold. There will be no armbands and no can donations for discounts on the midway. The last armband period is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.