Alabama Shakespeare Festival donates costumes to Goodwill

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival donated old costume pieces to Goodwill.
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival donated old costume pieces to Goodwill.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for a Halloween costume you may want to check out Goodwill in Montgomery. It received costumes from The Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

“After 50 years, we needed to have a little attic cleanout,” said Layne Holley with Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival donated old costume pieces made for its performances over the years to Goodwill. It included dresses, jackets, hats, accessories and more.

“We don’t ever select anything or make anything that’s not made to wow you from the stage. So even if it’s a leisure jacket from the ‘70s, it’s going to be the awesomest leisure jacket from the ‘70s,” said Holley.

The pieces are perfect for a Halloween costume. Michelle Knighton with Goodwill says they have something for everyone.

“If they want something traditional, if they want something gothic or Shakespearean, we’ve got anything that they could possibly want right now. If we don’t have it, we can put it together from the pieces we do have,” said Knighton.

When you buy one of these pieces it helps further Goodwill’s mission to provide training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival says they are happy to be able to make a difference.

“We know Goodwill Industries does a lot in the community. all over the country. And we’re really happy that they can make really good, and in this case, fun use of these pieces from our warehouse,” said Holley.

“Their generosity is unbelievable. That’s going to help us out so much,” said Knighton.

If you would like to check out the costumes, visit the Goodwill location at 900 Airbase Blvd. in Montgomery.

If you purchase any of the costumes, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival would love to see what you do with the pieces. Take a picture and tag the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on social media.

