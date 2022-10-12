Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama volunteers helping with hurricane recovery in Florida

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSFA) - It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida. Mangled metal, broken furniture and piles of debris line the streets in Fort Myers, Florida, as the cleanup begins.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to see some of the sites,” said David Dismukes. He is one of the volunteers on the ground in Florida trying to help storm victims recover. He is with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions’ disaster relief team.

“Two days ago I went down to Fort Myers to deliver some food to a family who was completely out of food, out of water,” said Dismukes.

Dismukes got called to help the people in Florida. He knows what it is like to have your community hit by disaster. Dismukes lives in the Beauregard community. He joined Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions after the 2019 tornadoes devasted Beauregard.

“March of 2019, our community lost 23 individuals to the tornadoes that came through, and it just devastated our community. And we appreciate all the help that came throughout the country,” said Dismukes.

He felt led to go help others and share what so many people gave to his community, whether that is providing meals or cutting down trees.

“It’s just a moving experience to be able to help people when they’re at their lowest point of their lives,” said Dismukes.

They have completed more than 30 jobs so far. They have requests for around 600.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Crash closes intersection of U.S. 231 at Hwy. 82.
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 reopens after fiery crash
Panera Bread is relocating its longtime EastChase location.
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and...
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
Troy Police Department
Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming
WSFA employees speak at PRCA Montgomery meeting
WSFA employees speak at PRCA Montgomery meeting
Candidate forum underway for Alabama Secretary of State
Candidate forum underway for Alabama Secretary of State