Alabama volunteers helping with hurricane recovery in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSFA) - It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida. Mangled metal, broken furniture and piles of debris line the streets in Fort Myers, Florida, as the cleanup begins.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to see some of the sites,” said David Dismukes. He is one of the volunteers on the ground in Florida trying to help storm victims recover. He is with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions’ disaster relief team.

“Two days ago I went down to Fort Myers to deliver some food to a family who was completely out of food, out of water,” said Dismukes.

Dismukes got called to help the people in Florida. He knows what it is like to have your community hit by disaster. Dismukes lives in the Beauregard community. He joined Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions after the 2019 tornadoes devasted Beauregard.

“March of 2019, our community lost 23 individuals to the tornadoes that came through, and it just devastated our community. And we appreciate all the help that came throughout the country,” said Dismukes.

He felt led to go help others and share what so many people gave to his community, whether that is providing meals or cutting down trees.

“It’s just a moving experience to be able to help people when they’re at their lowest point of their lives,” said Dismukes.

They have completed more than 30 jobs so far. They have requests for around 600.

