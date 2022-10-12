ASU, Mississippi Valley State set for Saturday matchup
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets are 3-3 and the Delta Devils are 0-6 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
TIME: 2 P.M. Central
LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU
