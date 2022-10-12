ASU, Mississippi Valley State set for Saturday matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets are 3-3 and the Delta Devils are 0-6 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

TIME: 2 P.M. Central

LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU

