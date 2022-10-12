Auburn to take on No. 9 Ole Miss Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are hitting the road as they take on the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels late Saturday morning.

Auburn is 3-3, while Georgia is 6-0 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

TIME: 11 A.M. Central

LOCATION: Vaught–Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

