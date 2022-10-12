Advertise
Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

