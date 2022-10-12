‘Extremely emotional’: Walk of Life event to help fund mammograms for underserved Alabamians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is breast cancer awareness month, and since 2001 the Joy to Life Foundation has provided thousands of mammograms and hundreds of screenings to the underserved in Alabama.

This Saturday, the organization is holding its annual Walk of Life event to raise funds for the cause. Thousands will take to the streets of downtown Montgomery to walk or run in support. This will be the first walk since 2019.

“It’s going to be extremely emotional to see all those people again in downtown Montgomery celebrating those that have won their journey and remembering those that lost the fight with breast cancer,” said Joy to Life Co-founder Joy Blondheim.

Early detection of the disease saves lives, but not everyone can afford screenings. That’s where the Joy to Life Foundation comes in.

“We’re just so happy that we can help those that can’t help themselves,” Blondheim said. “We provide breast screenings for men and women in the state of Alabama that have no insurance and can’t afford to pay.”

Since its inception, the organization has spent $7 million to fight breast cancer, and since 2008 has helped perform 98,000 mammograms.

“We’ve helped women as young as 18, 19 years old and they did have breast cancer,” Blondheim said.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, more than 43,000 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S this year. And every year 49% of uninsured women with delays or go without care due to cost.

“Although survivorship is going up and that’s the good news, we still in Alabama have too many that are dying of breast cancer, and we are fighting every day so that improves every year,” Blondheim said.

The Walk of Life race will begin with a moment of silence, honoring those who have passed away. Once you’ve crossed the finish line, a big celebration will greet you with food trucks, music, vendors, games and other activities

To volunteer, register, join a team and more, click this link.

