Faulkner to take on Lindsey Wilson College Saturday

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are 3-3, while the Blue Raiders are 5-0 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Parnell Family Stadium, Columbia, KY

