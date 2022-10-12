Gov. Ivey declares October as HBCU Month in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in Alabama.

Ivey signed the proclamation on Oct. 3 with presidents and representatives of Alabama’s historically Black colleges and Universities presidents and Alabama Office of Minority Affairs Director Nichelle Williams Nix in attendance.

Alabama has the largest number of HBCUs in the nation, with a total of 14 institutions.

“I am gratified that AOMA continues to launch initiatives designed to enrich our state’s progress,” said Leslie Pollard, President of Oakwood University in Huntsville. “Our Governor’s vision for this office signifies her commitment to the advancement of all people.”

AOMO says HBCUs across the country have “an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.”

“Gov. Ivey supports the important role that Alabama HBCUs play in their respective communities and in the State, and this Proclamation highlights that,” said Nix.

“The recognition of these elite historic institutions by Governor Ivey is significant,” stated Dr. Quinton Ross, President of Alabama State University in Montgomery, “no other State has dedicated an entire month in recognition of HBCUs. This speaks volumes to the Governor’s understanding of the value of these institutions to the state and nation.”

