Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color.

Color is peaking earlier than normal in many places across the U.S. (The Foliage Report)

That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions we have seen since mid-September. Of course we don’t want leaves to fall before changing color because that means a less dazzling display when peak color arrives in November.

So to get the best display of color this fall we have to hope for a lack of wind, thunderstorms and heavy rain. Each of those can cause leaves to fall off of trees prematurely.

If we can avoid each of those as much as possible, the color will still be solid to great over the next month. That will be especially true the farther north you go in Alabama. The northern half of the state is where some of the best color in all of the Southeast can be seen each and every fall.

Color is showing up sporadically across Alabama, especially farther north. (The Foliage Report)

I recommend checking out one of these locations over the next month if you want to be blown away by Alabama’s best fall color:

Cheaha State Park

Palisades Park in Oneonta

Guntersville State Park

Chewacla State Park

Springville-Ashville-Gadsden

Jasper-Winfield-Hamilton-Florence

Little River Canyon

Noccalula Falls

Oak Mountain State Park

Monte Sano State Park

Interstate 59 north of Gadsden

Natchez Trace Parkway in Northwest Alabama

U.S. 72 near Muscle Shoals

The abnormal dryness that has been seen across the state may have a slight negative impact on this year’s peak color. Since spring and most of the summer were just fine in the rainfall department the foliage shouldn’t suffer a whole lot.

Color will peak a little earlier than originally thought in many places. (WSFA 12 News)

Compared to the original fall color forecast issued by smokymountains.com it looks like things are running a little ahead of schedule. That can be seen when looking at some of the trees locally and statewide. So instead of a middle and late November peak in Central Alabama, it looks like an early to middle November peak.

For northern parts of the state it’s very possible peak color occurs around Halloween into the first few days of next month. To keep up with updated foliage reports, click here.

